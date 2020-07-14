5,671 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $2,565,385,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 57.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX opened at $85.42 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $159.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Independent Research downgraded shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.64.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.