Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,385 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $19,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,738 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 381.8% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 106 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $18,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.50, for a total value of $3,250,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,816,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,898 shares of company stock valued at $18,761,983. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $968.00 price target on the stock. Cfra raised Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $657.06.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,497.06 on Tuesday. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $211.00 and a twelve month high of $1,794.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $277.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,682.09 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,029.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $737.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.90) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.