Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,339 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,166,510 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $52,458,000 after acquiring an additional 295,427 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Comcast by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 16,435 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Comcast stock opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

