Veracity Capital LLC Takes Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Docusign by 3,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Docusign by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Docusign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total value of $828,170.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 459,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,383,557.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $1,181,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 405,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,580,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,534 shares of company stock worth $40,460,572 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Docusign from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Docusign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Docusign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $190.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.41 and a beta of 0.85. Docusign Inc has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $217.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.54.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co.
Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co.
Veracity Capital LLC Takes Position in Docusign Inc
Veracity Capital LLC Takes Position in Docusign Inc
MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc.
MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc.
Investment House LLC Decreases Stock Position in CVS Health Corp
Investment House LLC Decreases Stock Position in CVS Health Corp
MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Raises Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp
MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Raises Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp
Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co.
Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report