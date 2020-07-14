Veracity Capital LLC Takes Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Docusign by 3,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Docusign by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Docusign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total value of $828,170.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 459,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,383,557.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $1,181,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 405,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,580,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,534 shares of company stock worth $40,460,572 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Docusign from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Docusign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Docusign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $190.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.41 and a beta of 0.85. Docusign Inc has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $217.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.54.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

