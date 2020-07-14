Investment House LLC Decreases Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Investment House LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,243 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,224 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.35.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

