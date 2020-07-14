MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Raises Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 638,211 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 166,757 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.07% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $24,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,617,000 after purchasing an additional 33,731 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 131,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 180,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $13,251,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

