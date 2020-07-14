Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,513 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,094 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.9% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $176,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in Microsoft by 21.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Griffin Securities raised their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $207.07 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $216.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.60. The firm has a market cap of $1,570.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

