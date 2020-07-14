Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Has $828,000 Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,068 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.5% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after acquiring an additional 600,041 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after acquiring an additional 879,345 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.75.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $207.07 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $216.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,570.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.01 and a 200-day moving average of $174.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

