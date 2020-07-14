Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 664 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,642 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659,315 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,884,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,177 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,966,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,207,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,735 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.44.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average of $59.54. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

