Evanson Asset Management LLC Invests $226,000 in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 303,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 351,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Kroger by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth $15,112,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. CSFB increased their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.77.

In other Kroger news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $438,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,131. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

