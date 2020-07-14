Ellis Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 152,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,708,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 768.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 120,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 106,490 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12,686.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 157,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 122,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter.

VEU opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.49. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

