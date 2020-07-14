ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Shares Purchased by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 1,605.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in ONE Gas by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,018,000 after acquiring an additional 36,284 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,004,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,963,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 508.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,287,000 after purchasing an additional 770,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,481,000 after purchasing an additional 40,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 621,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,200,000 after purchasing an additional 22,375 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ONE Gas Inc has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $96.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.26.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.06). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.13.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

