Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TWTR. UBS Group dropped their price target on Twitter from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twitter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho raised Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. China International Capital dropped their target price on Twitter from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Twitter from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.35.

Shares of TWTR opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.79. Twitter has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Twitter will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,584 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,239. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

