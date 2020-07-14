Ellis Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 731.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in WP Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in WP Carey by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 16.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 81.4% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 132.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 39,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $247,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,415.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

NYSE:WPC opened at $66.42 on Tuesday. WP Carey Inc has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.73.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.042 dividend. This represents a $4.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.40%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

