MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Grows Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 110.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,327 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,770 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $9,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $2,284,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 39,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target stock opened at $118.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.76. The company has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $493,244.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,875,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,283,219. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cleveland Research upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.04.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

