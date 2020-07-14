Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,676 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 9,022 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,683,669 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after buying an additional 397,359 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,374,997 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $96,454,000 after acquiring an additional 285,276 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 40,324 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $205.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.57.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, VP Craig A. Kuiper sold 4,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $493,298.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,607.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $809,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,106.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $91.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

