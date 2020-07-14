City Holding Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $661.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.7825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

