Alpha Windward LLC Takes $397,000 Position in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. Alpha Windward LLC owned about 0.05% of SpartanNash as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after buying an additional 91,744 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 16.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 125,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 30.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 753,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 174,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 696,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 59,363 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 33,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $63,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,417.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $733.22 million, a PE ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67. SpartanNash Co has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $22.80.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SpartanNash Co will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

