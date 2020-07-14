7,135 Shares in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,135 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 62,020,810 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,227,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,623 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,138,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,980,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,958,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,435,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,595,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,099,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,268,965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $620,301,000 after acquiring an additional 636,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $91.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Standpoint Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

