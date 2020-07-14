Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 51,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $67.84 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.62.

