Whittier Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the first quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $70,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.63, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.06.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

