City Holding Co. Purchases 825 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average is $88.25.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

