City Holding Co. Grows Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 2,911.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 686 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.57, for a total transaction of $363,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038,644.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 49,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,965,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,883,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,485 shares of company stock valued at $62,038,903. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $177.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.25. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

