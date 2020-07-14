Investment House LLC Lowers Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Investment House LLC decreased its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 17.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,255,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,465,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BDX opened at $257.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.16. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.52, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.13.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

