Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 210 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $85.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.64.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.