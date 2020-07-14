IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.40 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $21,230,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.83.

NYSE:NOC opened at $292.35 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

