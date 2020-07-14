IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Equinix by 2,166.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 68 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total value of $41,378.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,690.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.47, for a total value of $916,576.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,197,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,291 shares of company stock worth $3,605,292 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $710.00 to $754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $688.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $708.28.

EQIX stock opened at $701.12 on Tuesday. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $735.99. The company has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $695.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $640.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

