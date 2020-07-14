Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,722,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,223,000 after buying an additional 539,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,221,664,000 after acquiring an additional 459,001 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 406.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 194,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,198,000 after acquiring an additional 156,470 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,128,658,000 after acquiring an additional 125,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.37, for a total transaction of $52,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,931 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,824.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,535,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,762 shares of company stock worth $123,002,319. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $557.00 to $549.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $409.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.64.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $615.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $655.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $607.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

