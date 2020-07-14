U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21,531.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after buying an additional 231,680 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17.4% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

USB opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.56. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

