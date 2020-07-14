Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Boosted by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 226.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 172,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,084,000 after acquiring an additional 63,594 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 71.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 46.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $1,009,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.83.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $292.35 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $318.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.88. The stock has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

