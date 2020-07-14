Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 290 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 557.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 952.6% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 904.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $56,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,821.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $67,878.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,067 shares of company stock valued at $23,538,354 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $135.31 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $141.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.16. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.17.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

