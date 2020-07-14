Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $189.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair raised shares of Deere & Company from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Deere & Company from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.87.

DE stock opened at $163.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.81 and a 200-day moving average of $153.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.95. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Analyst Recommendations for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Deere & Company Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird
Deere & Company Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird
Maxim Integrated Products Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna Bancshares
Maxim Integrated Products Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna Bancshares
Intercontinental Exchange Price Target Cut to $109.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer
Intercontinental Exchange Price Target Cut to $109.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer
Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $6 Million Holdings in Public Storage
Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $6 Million Holdings in Public Storage
MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $19.56 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd.
MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $19.56 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd.
Veracity Capital LLC Sells 2,124 Shares of SAP SE
Veracity Capital LLC Sells 2,124 Shares of SAP SE


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report