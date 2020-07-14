Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $189.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair raised shares of Deere & Company from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Deere & Company from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.87.

DE stock opened at $163.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.81 and a 200-day moving average of $153.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.95. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

