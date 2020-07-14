Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $78.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $68.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MXIM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $69.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $73.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $63,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $311,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,446 shares of company stock worth $4,564,336. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 346,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,985,000 after buying an additional 109,691 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 12.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 22.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 144,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

