Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Cut to $109.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $109.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.46.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $91.83 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $101.93. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.41.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $70,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $95,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,477 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,514. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

