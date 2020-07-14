Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $6 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,610,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,299,064,000 after buying an additional 218,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,554,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,096,280,000 after buying an additional 86,807 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 59.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,935,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,104,000 after buying an additional 2,950,445 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,871,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,945,000 after buying an additional 261,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,563,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,647,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSA opened at $192.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $716.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.00 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 52.93%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total transaction of $53,848.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $267.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.43.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

