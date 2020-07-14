Veracity Capital LLC Sells 2,124 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,873,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,117,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $153.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.96. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $156.29.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SAP from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.70.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

