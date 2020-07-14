Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Trims Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,825 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,665,010,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,324,819,000 after buying an additional 251,722 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,838,162,000 after purchasing an additional 444,995 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CVS Health by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,245,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,139,748,000 after purchasing an additional 577,235 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.35. The company has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

