Very Favorable News Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The firm has a market cap of $187.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

