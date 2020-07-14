Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 820 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management grew its position in CME Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in CME Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in CME Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in CME Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard bought 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $218,884.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $114,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,233.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Cfra reduced their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $165.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.30.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

