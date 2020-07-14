IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,882 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,926 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 88.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 26,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 15.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,768,635 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,319,000 after acquiring an additional 790,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Applied Materials by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,509,083 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,146,000 after purchasing an additional 195,293 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $62.59 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The stock has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.41.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.
About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.
