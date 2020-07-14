IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,882 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,926 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 88.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 26,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 15.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,768,635 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,319,000 after acquiring an additional 790,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Applied Materials by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,509,083 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,146,000 after purchasing an additional 195,293 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $62.59 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The stock has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

