IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,868 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,182,597,000 after buying an additional 19,615,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,296,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,311,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $324,394,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $207,759,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Nomura raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $2,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,206,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $8,314,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $152,635,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 461,000 shares of company stock worth $25,495,320. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $59.27. The firm has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 124.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.58.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

