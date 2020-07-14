Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is JLB & Associates Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,431 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.4% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,213,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,447 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,706,128,000 after buying an additional 471,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after acquiring an additional 199,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $207.07 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.60. The firm has a market cap of $1,570.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

