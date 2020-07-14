Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Manning & Napier Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,345 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 417,190 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.9% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $178,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $12,315,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $207.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $1,570.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.60. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Griffin Securities boosted their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.75.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

