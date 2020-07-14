Centre Asset Management LLC Has $21.15 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Centre Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,946 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 83,100 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 8.7% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Griffin Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

Microsoft stock opened at $207.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,570.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

