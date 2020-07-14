Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 167 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 123.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 127.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $1,025,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,191.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $872,394.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,721.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,577 shares of company stock worth $2,279,260 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PH opened at $176.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.67. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $215.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Gordon Haskett raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

