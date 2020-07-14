Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,340 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 7.2% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in Microsoft by 21.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Griffin Securities lifted their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT opened at $207.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $1,570.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $216.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

