Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,197 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.5% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $207.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,570.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $216.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.75.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

