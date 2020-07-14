Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,876 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 3,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 373.8% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 51.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 446.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in CarMax in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 39,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $3,613,799.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,137.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $3,455,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,785 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,608 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

NYSE:KMX opened at $87.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.44. CarMax, Inc has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $103.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

