Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 7,735 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 321.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,143 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 426.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 131.3% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 283.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 973 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average is $40.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LUV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Sunday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.