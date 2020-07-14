Veracity Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 308.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the first quarter worth $53,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the fourth quarter worth $12,751,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 49.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGR. TheStreet raised shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.87. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.37.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $438,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,991. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

